Futures point to a mixed open for Asian equities, after a sharp plunge in crude oil prices overnight.
Crude benchmarks plunged more than 5 percent overnight after U.S. crude inventories surged to a record high at an increase of 8.2 million barrels last week, compared with the consensus expectation for a 2 million barrels.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down 5.38 percent to $50.28 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude plunged 5.03 percent to settle at $53.11. U.S. crude opened mostly steady in Asia, last trading at $50.30 a barrel.
Japanese Nikkei futures in Chicago were up 0.34 percent at 19,320 while Osaka futures were up 0.44 percent at 19,340, both higher compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,254.03.
The benchmark ASX 200 fell 0.35 percent in early trade, dragged by a 2 percent drop in its energy sub-index and a 1.82 percent decline in its materials sub-index.