Billionaire couple launch the Women’s Safety XPrize challenge to tackle sexual violence

Some global crises go unchecked because no innovator puts a stake in the ground to find a solution that can actually be adopted by the masses. That's the case with women's safety, an issue the world has turned its back on — until now.

Recognizing the dilemma that plagues society, Anu and Naveen Jain — technophilanthropists and the co-founders of such legendary companies as InfoSpace and Intelius/Inome — launched the $1 million Women's Safety XPrize on Wednesday to challenge teams from around the world to develop an affordable technology women can use to rapidly respond to threats.



The winning team's solution, to be announced in June 2018, must be able to trigger location-accurate alerts in emergency situations even in areas without Wi-Fi and broadband connections and transmit alerts to a network of responders and provide a response to the user within 90 seconds that help is on its way. It would also have to cost $40 or less, so it is affordable.

"The goal is to kick-start a movement to turn the tide on this global epidemic that puts women and children most at risk," says Anu Naveen. "It's time to use technology to solve this problem. We need to develop response networks which do not exist in much of the world."

