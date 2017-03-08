Billionaire restaurateur: Trump’s learning that his rhetoric works in business, not in politics

President Donald Trump's unconventional, direct communication style may help him close business deals and win elections, but it's undermining his leadership skills in the White House, argues self-made billionaire, and overall fan of the President, Tilman Fertitta.

"I think the reason he was elected was, We don't want the same political answers from politicians," says Fertitta, who is also the star of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer." "I do think that is what people like about him."

But now that he is Commander in Chief, Fertitta says, Trump is going to have to become more careful and formal about his communication.

Fertitta, who has 60,000 employees across the nation working in his restaurant-and-casino empire, says that Trump is learning the difference between being a business leader and a politician: "I think that he will become more presidential."

Already, the CEO believes, Trump is making progress.