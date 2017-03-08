Activist hedge fund manager Mick McGuire is lobbying for some changes at popular wing restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings.



McGuire, who runs Marcato Capital Management, has been pushing for the company to franchise more of its restaurants since last July and even nominated four directors to the company's board in February.

On Wednesday, McGuire once again took aim at Buffalo Wild Wings, publishing a presentation for investors that argued the executives' interests were not closely aligned with the wing chain's shareholders.

"Since its IPO in 2003, Buffalo Wild Wings' Board and Management team have sold the vast majority of all stock ever owned," McGuire said in a statement. "In our view, this lack of long-term ownership has contributed to failures of governance and oversight, poor capital allocation discipline and the severe lack of urgency in navigating the difficult operating environment. Shareholders deserve a Board and management team that is willing to commit its own capital alongside them."

McGuire noted that none of the Buffalo Wild Wings executives currently own shares in the company and only one director has ever executed an open-market purchase of the stock.

He also argued that B-Dubs management team has been using equity incentive plans to purchase shares at a lower price and then sell them on the market to make cash.

Representatives from Buffalo Wild Wings did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

"Buffalo Wild Wings leadership has not put their money where their mouth is," McGuire said.

Marcato currently owns 5.6 percent of the company and is hoping to get its four nominated directors onto the board. McGuire is one of the nominees.

Other nominees include Scott Bergren, former CEO of Yum Brands; Sam Rovit, who has 20 years of experience in the food service industry and Lee Sanders, who held leadership roles at TGI Fridays and Johnny Rockets. In February, when the directors were proposed, Buffalo Wild Wings said that it would evaluate the nominees independently.