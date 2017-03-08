Children's Place shares soar after earnings beat, dividend doubles

Children's Place shares soared Wednesday after the company reported encouraging fourth-quarter results and full-year guidance.

The retailer also announced that it will double its quarterly dividend from 20 cents to 40 cents per share.

Shares leaped more than 18 percent in early afternoon trade, for gains of more than 70 percent over the past 12 months.

The children's apparel retailer reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, up 58 percent year-over-year and above the $1.59 a share estimate from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. However, revenue of $520.8 million missed the $522.2 million forecast.

Same-store sales jumped 6.9 percent for the quarter, slightly better than the 6.8 percent analysts expected, according to FactSet.

The company also gave 2017 guidance above estimates. Children's Place said it expects adjusted earnings per share between $6.50 and $6.55, well above the Reuters consensus forecast of $5.85 a share.