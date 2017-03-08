Cramer Remix: Don’t abandon oil stocks—do this instead   

Avangrid is a company that was created in 2015 when UIL Holdings merged with Iberdola USA to create an electric and gas utility company that services 25 states, though it is mostly focused on New York and New England.

Avangrid also has a large renewable energy portfolio with a lot of wind power exposure. However, Cramer questioned if investors should be concerned about the renewable energy business with President Donald Trump's support of fossil fuels. He spoke with Avangrid's CEO James Torgerson, who explained there is a long-term outlook for renewables.

"All of the ones we are building today have long-term contracts associated with it," Torgerson said.

Cramer says every time investors see a headline about the warning signs in the market, or canaries in the coal mine, or signals to watch for an epic decline — take it with a grain of salt.

"It's what people want to read. Maybe it's even what they should be reading. The kind of evergreen stuff that can be dusted off over and over again and published to perform the public service of telling people when to get out and when to stay in," Cramer said.

It's almost as if there is a business editor who decides that the averages have been rallying for a while, and there have been a few rough days, so they decide that it's time to break out the "warning signs" stories.

The real problem for Cramer with these stories is that while he has seen thousands of these stories since buying his first stock in 1979, there have only been very few moments where it has really paid to heed the warning signs.

In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few caller stocks:

Nvidia Corporation: "Nvidia is marking time. I keep saying all the hot money's got to get out of it. There is still too much hot money from when it was up 224%. Now if people look at the chart and they're thinking it's a head and shoulders, it's got to go lower. It's got to get those guys out before you find a bottom. It can take off again."

Reynolds American: "I'd cash in on the run right now and go buy Altria. If you're willing to go buy a tobacco company I still think Philip Morris is going to buy Altria. So, I would go with that."