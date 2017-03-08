Cramer: What the market's ‘warning signs’ mean for your portfolio   

Jim Cramer says every time investors see a headline about the warning signs in the market, or canaries in the coal mine, or signals to watch for an epic decline — take it with a grain of salt.

"It's what people want to read. Maybe it's even what they should be reading. The kind of evergreen stuff that can be dusted off over and over again and published to perform the public service of telling people when to get out and when to stay in," the "Mad Money" host said.

It's almost as if there is a business editor who decides that the averages have been rallying for a while, and there have been a few rough days, so they decide that it's time to break out the "warning signs" stories.

The real problem for Cramer with these stories is that while he has seen thousands of these stories since buying his first stock in 1979, there have only been very few moments where it has really paid to heed the warning signs.

Those times were the two weeks before the crash of 1987, the great Nasdaq run-up in 1999 and early 2000, and the period leading up to the Great Recession.

That's it.

"All of the other moments were simply times to take some profits and hope you can get back in at lower levels," Cramer said.

﻿Watch the full segment here:

