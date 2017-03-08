Cramer's lightning round: Playing a head-and-shoulders pattern on Nvidia

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Nvidia Corporation: "Nvidia is marking time. I keep saying all the hot money's got to get out of it. There is still too much hot money from when it was up 224%. Now if people look at the chart and they're thinking it's a head-and-shoulders [pattern], it's got to go lower. It's got to get those guys out before you find a bottom. It can take off again."

Reynolds American: "I'd cash in on the run right now and go buy Altria. If you're willing to go buy a tobacco company I still think Philip Morris is going to buy Altria. So, I would go with that."

Intercontinental Exchange: "One of my absolute favorite stocks. There is a shortage of exchange stocks. I feel the same way about the Nasdaq, I like the CME too, but I think that ICE is a fantastic buy."

Micron Technology: "Here's the problem: they have spiked so much that we have to believe there's more DRAM capacity coming on. So, we know we are later in the game on Micron than we are with some of the others like the disc drives and the flash. I think you've got another quarter you can hold on to it, though."

