David Tepper: I don't see a downside for business from Trump and GOP Congress

Since Republicans control the White House and Capitol Hill, there won't be any more business-zapping regulations that were seen during the Barack Obama presidency, which means full steam ahead for the business community, billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper told CNBC on Wednesday.

Unless there's some unforeseen upset in Washington, which he does not see happening, there's nothing to bother business leaders until inflation picks up, said the founder and president of Appaloosa Management, which has $17 billion in assets under management.