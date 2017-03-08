    ×

    Politics

    David Tepper: I don't see a downside for business from Trump and GOP Congress

    GOP win released 'animal spirits': David Tepper
    GOP win released 'animal spirits': David Tepper   

    Since Republicans control the White House and Capitol Hill, there won't be any more business-zapping regulations that were seen during the Barack Obama presidency, which means full steam ahead for the business community, billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper told CNBC on Wednesday.

    Unless there's some unforeseen upset in Washington, which he does not see happening, there's nothing to bother business leaders until inflation picks up, said the founder and president of Appaloosa Management, which has $17 billion in assets under management.

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address


    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...