It's 'completely safe' for women to speak out at Google, executive says

Diane Greene, senior vice president of Google Cloud, spoke out about the role of women in Silicon Valley at Google's cloud conference in San Francisco on Wednesday.

"Now we're in an environment where women are increasingly having a huge impact and adding a lot of value to our industry," Greene said. "And women are celebrated if they raise their hand and say, 'Hey, you're missing my value. You're not recognizing what I'm doing.'"

Greene's comments came amid turmoil at fellow technology company Uber. The ride-hailing company is investigating claims that a former engineer faced gender bias and sexual harassment.



Uber also asked its senior vice president of engineering, Amit Singhal, to resign last month, after they discovered he was accused of sexual harassment during his work at Google.

"We strive at Google Cloud to have an environment where no one needs to raise their hand, but no matter what, it is completely safe to do that," Greene said.