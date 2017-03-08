The dollar held gains on Thursday as a stronger-than-expected U.S. private-sector jobs figures in February sealed expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.



The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was last up 0.1 percent at 102.12, not far from a March 2 peak of 102.26, which was a level unseen since Jan. 11.



The ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday that private payrolls grew by 298,000 jobs last month, the largest increase since December 2015. The gain was well above economists' expectations for a 190,000 increase.



The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.



Traders now price in an 85.2-percent chance of a rate increase, according to Thomson Reuters data, up from 30 percent at the start of last week following hawkish comments from a string of Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Janet Yellen.

