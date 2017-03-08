Early movers: CAT, EXPR, PLCE, CIEN, BOBE, URBN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Caterpillar — A new government report accuses the heavy equipment maker of fraud, using improper accounting methods to boost its stock price, according to a report in The New York Times.

Express — The apparel seller matched Street forecasts with quarterly profit of 29 cents per share, and revenue beat estimates. However, same-store sales fell 13 percent, more than the 12 percent consensus estimate provided by Thomson Reuters. The company said its performance was impacted by slower mall traffic and a promotional retail environment.

Children's Place — The children's apparel retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.88 per share, beating estimates of $1.59 a share. Revenue did come in below forecasts, but Children's Place reported a better-than-expected rise in same-store sales and also announced it was doubling its quarterly dividend to 40 cents per share.

Ciena — The networking technology company's earnings fell 3 cents a share shy of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 26 cents per share. Revenue also missed forecasts.

Bob Evans Farms — The food distributor missed estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 75 cents per share. Revenue also missed forecasts. These results contain some discontinued operations, however, and Bob Evans is in the process of selling its restaurants, which it expects to complete by the end of the year. The company also raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Urban Outfitters — The apparel retailer missed estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly profit of 55 cents per share. Revenue was very slightly under forecasts amid more promotional activity and slower sales at the company's Anthropologie unit.

Brinks Co. — Activist investor Starboard Value cut its stake in the secure transportation services provider to 6.1 percent from 7.9 percent, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Tesla — The automaker named former Juniper Networks executive Gary Clark as its new chief information officer.

H&R Block — H&R Block reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 49 cents per share for its latest quarter, 4 cents a share smaller than estimates. Revenue exceeded estimates. The nation's largest tax preparation firm typically posts losses in its first three fiscal quarters, with profits generated by tax season during the fourth quarter.

Anadarko Petroleum — Anadarko announced a larger-than-expected capital expenditures budget for 2017, and forecast a 25 percent jump in oil sales volumes for this year.

Snap — Snap remains on our watch list, following two straight days of heavy losses. Snap is now at $21.44 per share after rising as high as $29.44 last week after its Thursday debut.

Bojangles — Bojangles beat estimates by 7 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 28 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue came in below analysts' forecasts. The company also forecast comparable restaurant sales for this year to be flat to down by a low-single digit percentage.

Fiat Chrysler — The automaker's shares could be under pressure on Wednesday, after Reuters quoted Volkswagen CEO Matthias Muller as saying his company is not open to merger talks.

Nike, Under Armour — These and other athletic apparel and footwear makers are on watch after new Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted boosted his company's sales and profit targets significantly and announced his intention to keep investing heavily in the U.S. market.