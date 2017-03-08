Forget the two years to negotiate Brexit; we only have 14 months: British lawmaker

European lawmakers believe that the heavy political calendar in Europe will derail Brexit negotiations, shortening the available time to agree a new relationship.

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to begin negotiations with the European Union on the terms of Britain's exit from the bloc at the end of this month. Under EU law, Britain and Europe have two years to agree on a new relationship.

But politicians will be focused on domestic affairs rather than U.K.'s exit as there are elections in the Netherlands, France, Germany and possibly in Italy – all founding members of the EU.

"We've got something like 14 months (to negotiate)," Seb Dance, a Labour member of the European Parliament, told CNBC on the phone. "France and Germany will be focused on domestic policies and it's not a very popular message 'I'm going to give concessions to the U.K.,'" he added.

Also, Syed Kamall, a conservative party member at the European Parliament, said that "the results of the election may affect how that country takes a role in the (Brexit) negotiations."

"I am hoping that once elections are out of the way, we will be able to solve these issues," he added referring to the rights of EU citizens who already live in the U.K.

The general election in Italy hasn't been scheduled and the vote in Germany takes place in September. If Brexit negotiators cannot come up with specific guidance on how the U.K.-EU relationship will work, the uncertainty will grow for businesses and citizens, which could have an impact on the economy.

Kamall, who's leader of one of the political groups at the European Parliament, said that his European colleagues are "very concerned about the ability of their businesses to reach the U.K." once Britain leaves the EU.

Prime Minister May has indicated that retaining access to the EU's single market isn't her main priority. As a result, businesses both inside and outside the EU could struggle, but PM May would be able to control the influx of EU citizens moving to the U.K.

"Most of the MEPs want to see cooperation where we lend our navy ships. They don't want to punish Britain," Kamall added.