Google is highlighting these 5 innovators for International Women's Day

Central Press | Getty Images
French tennis champion Suzanne Lenglen

March 8 is International Women's Day and people are pushing for gender equality in a variety of ways: Wearing red, staying home from work and putting up statues.

Google chose to highlight 13 journalists, activists, artists and scientists in a slideshow Doodle.

"Although some of the women showcased in today's Doodle aren't household names, each made a mark in her own way," the company says. "After all, that's part of the original spirit of International Women's Day: Giving a voice to women who might not otherwise be heard."

Here are five of the strong and inspiring women Google chose to celebrate.

Ada Lovelace

Born: December 10, 1815

Lovelace was an English mathematician and writer, and a pioneer in tech from long before computers were even built. She's considered the world's first computer programmer.

Read more about Ada Lovelace.

Rukmini Devi

Born: February 29, 1904

Devi was an Indian dancer and choreographer credited with reviving the Bharata Natyam, a traditional Indian dance stretching back over one thousand years. She also started the Kalakshetra academy of dance and music with her husband in 1936.

﻿Read more about Rukmini Devi.

Cecilia Grierson

Born: November 22, 1859

Grierson was an Argentine physician and reformer, and the first woman in Argentina to receive a medical degree at a time when medical school was off-limits to women. She also founded the first nursing school in Argentina.

﻿Read more about Cecilia Grierson.

Lee Tai-Young

Born: August 10, 1914

Tai-Young was Korea's first female lawyer and judge. She was also an activist and revised national laws related to families and marriage, which ultimately helped improve the circumstances of Korean women.

Read more about Lee Tai-Young.

Suzanne Lenglen

Born: May 24, 1899

Lenglen was a French tennis champion who dominated the sport during the 1920s, winning 31 titles. She popularized the sport for women by drawing crowds with her passionate game and non-traditional wardrobe.

﻿Read more about Suzanne Lenglen.

