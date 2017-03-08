Here's what made David Letterman a great boss

One of those employees was Kathy Mavrikakis, who started working for Letterman as an intern and worked her way up to supervising producer. She later held a corporate finance role with Worldwide Pants.

Mavrikakis spoke to CNBC about the three things that made Letterman a good boss. His strengths can teach managers everywhere how to be smart and kind leaders:

Support professional development

Letterman's team supported professional development. "I was always being promoted," says Mavrikakis.

Proactive professional development strategies can benefit any team. Failing to develop employee skills wastes valuable talent, and providing strong opportunities for growth is known to increase employee retention.

Provide flexibility

Letterman created an environment that allowed flexibility and supported families.

"Vacation time was amazing," Mavrikakis emphasizes. "Plus, Worldwide Pants was very open to families and when you needed to spend time with your family for whatever reason, you could."

Generous vacation benefits and flexible work hours are actually good for business. Such policies are known to improve workplace morale and increase productivity, particularly since most American employees do not use all of their paid time off.