A hyperloop would work by propelling pods through a large tube at speeds of 750 mph using magnets. It is seen as a solution to long distance travel, but also alleviating congestion in many cities. Jakarta is the world's third-worst city for traffic, according to a study by navigation from TomTom released earlier this year.

"Indonesia, and Jakarta in particular, is one of the most densely populated areas in the world," HTT Chairman Bibop Gresta said.

"With traffic and congestion being such a big issue there, the Hyperloop will be a welcome transformation for the region."