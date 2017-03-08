Ivanka Trump brand is ringing up some of its biggest sales in history, label's president says

Amid a tug-of-war between consumers who either love or loathe the Ivanka Trump brand, the company's president said it has rung up near record sales since Nordstrom dropped the collection from its stores in February.

In an interview with Refinery29, Abigail Klem — who took the reins when Donald Trump was elected president — said the label has recorded "some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand" since the beginning of February.

That was the month when Nordstrom said that it had ended its relationship with the brand, citing weak sales. The department store's decision fueled a firestorm of controversy among consumers, some of whom applauded the brand, and others who said they would stop shopping at the chain.

The conflict intensified a few days later when Trump tweeted that his daughter had been treated "so unfairly" by Nordstrom.

Still, other retailers parted ways with the Ivanka Trump label, with T.J. Maxx and Marshalls telling employees to remove all of the brand's merchandise from featured parts of the store, according to The New York Times. Major chains including Macy's and Hudson's Bay still carry the label.



Though Klem declined to share specific internal sales data with Refinery29, a spike in sales would mark a reversal from recent trends. Slice Intelligence data compiled for CNBC last month said that Ivanka Trump's online sales fell 26 percent in January compared with the prior year.

Separately, an article by The Wall Street Journal citing internal Nordstrom sales data said that sales of Ivanka Trump merchandise had indeed tumbled, including a 26 percent drop in January.

On a call detailing its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings last month, Nordstrom Co-President Peter Nordstrom said the impact of Trump's tweet on the company's business was "negligible" and "not really discernible one way or the other."

A spokeswoman for the Ivanka Trump brand did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

—CNBC's Courtney Reagan contributed to this report.