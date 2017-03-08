Ivanka Trump's billionaire landlord is suing the US government

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's landlord is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the U.S. government that could be a conflict of interest for the president's daughter, The Wall Street Journal Reports.

The head of a company that owns Trump's Washington home, Chilean billionaire Andronico Luksic, was denied permission by the Obama administration for one of his other businesses to construct a mine for copper and nickel in Minnesota, according to the article in the Journal.

The piece reports that the mine was denied by the Department of the Interior on the basis that it would cause "serious and irreplaceable harm to this unique, iconic and irreplaceable wilderness area."

Although he does own the house she stays in, there are no other known ties between Luksic and Trump. A White House spokesman told The Wall Street Journal that Kushner and Trump pay fair market value for the house and they were not aware of the legal battle when they signed the lease.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.