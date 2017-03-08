Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are up a bit after Tuesday's lower close for the major indexes. The ADP private employment report blew away expectations with 298,000 jobs added compared to 188,000 expected. Mortgage applicationsrose by 3.3 percent last week.

OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

-Conservatives in Congress are so far rejecting the GOP leadership's Obamacare replacement bill. They now vow to introduce their own bill.

OIL/ENERGY

-US crude prices are down more than 1 percent and back down to the $52 a barrel level ahead of today's crude inventory report.