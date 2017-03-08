Why timing is key in the health-care debate

Health-care reform looks complicated, after all.
Hurdles in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act could have ripple effects on President Donald Trump's ability to follow through on his ambitious campaign promises in the coming months, according to a Goldman Sachs research note on Wednesday. Issues with repealing and replacing the law, also known as Obamacare, threaten the White House's goal to sign tax reform into law by August, in particular.
"While it is certainly possible that Congress will finalize ACA legislation in April, as Republican leaders have projected, it seems more likely to take until mid-to-late May, in our view," Goldman economists wrote in a note.
"Assuming that Republican lawmakers are ultimately able to resolve differences and send ACA legislation to the White House by May, the tax reform process will be delayed but will remain generally on track, with potential consideration by the House Ways and Means Committee by June and passage in the House in July. Even in this scenario, we would expect a final bill would take until Q4 to enact into law."