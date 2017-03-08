As a passionate advocate for women's rights, I applaud nearly everything that International Women's Day represents. But I don't support the call for "A Day Without A Woman" strike on March 8. I'll be showing up at work that day, and I expect my female colleagues to do the same.
Instead of strikes, I'm all for getting noticed and gaining traction by doing. By getting stuff done. Hard stuff. By being positive. And authentic. And knowing how to ask for help. No one can do it alone. Creating a vacuum with a strike may create some pain, but at what cost? We—women AND men—need to be there for each other, now more than ever.
That attitude has served me well during my 35 years in the ad business, which historically and currently is very much a male-dominated industry. And that's why I and so many other women continue to fight the good fight, both at work and at home. We still have something to prove.