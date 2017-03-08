Stocks are struggling to get out of the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted their first back-to-back declines since January over the first two days of this week. Pundits and hedge fund managers are worried about a rally that's overheated — using varying degrees of "bloodbath" hyperbole and more measured hedging strategies — some see a pullback of at least 5 percent to 7 percent coming. But here is what worries me: the concerns expressed by individual investors. The number of calls I receive from 60-plus people about a potential correction happen every so often. But the pace has definitely picked up a bit lately.
So what if we're in a stock market bubble that's about to pop?