Regardless of an asset allocation that is presumably appropriate for your risk tolerance, a drop in stocks would certainly be more than enough to blow a big hole in your income planning. And you would feel even worse, because you convinced yourself that you learned your lesson twice — the market crashes in 2000 and 2008.

Now is the time to answer a simple question: How do I reduce my risk without giving up on more potential upside?

You can't hold on to upside potential if you go to cash. But you can temporarily move to cash while deciding on your next portfolio moves. Look, consider yourself lucky to be able to have recent profits to park in cash, especially if you said during those last two crashes, "The next time I get back to where I was, I'm getting out!" Taking profits after a big run is not the same as being under-invested or missing out on the market. Plus, the Federal Reserve is sending the strongest signals yet that it is determined to raise short-term rates more aggressively.

Less risk means less return, but all cash would mean no opportunity. So even if you have the market jitters and the only way to get comfortable is by moving to cash, make it a brief stay and come back into equities with a lower risk profile by rebalancing.

