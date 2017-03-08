Shares of e.l.f. Beauty shot 13 percent higher after the market closed Wednesday, as the company reported sales and earnings that handily topped Wall Street's forecasts. It also issued a rosier-than-expected forecast for the new fiscal year, as it continues to grow its nascent brand.

The stock was last trading hands at $28.52.

The firm, which applies a fast-fashion model to color cosmetics, grew sales by 17 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter, reaching $76.4 million. It earned 19 cents per share, excluding items, up from 14 cents a year earlier.

Wall Street had expected the company to report earnings of 14 cents per share on $74.5 million in sales.

"This strong performance reflects progress executing our mission to make luxurious beauty accessible to all women," CEO Tarang Amin said in a statement.

The business strategy at e.l.f., which stands for eyes, lips and face, hinges on bringing shoppers high-quality beauty products at a low price. Like fast-fashion retailers, it leans on its supply chain to take costs out of production, and bring a new product to market nearly every week. Its products are sold at retailers including Wal-Mart and Target.

For the fiscal year that just kicked off, e.l.f. expects to earn between 40 cents and 43 cents a share on $285 million to $295 million in revenue. That compares with a consensus estimate calling for earnings of 37 cents a share on $281 million in sales.

E.l.f. went public in September for an offering price of $17.