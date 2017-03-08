    ×

    Shares of PPG Industries jump after report of potential deal with Akzo Nobel

    An employee walks through the Akzo Nobel NV paint production facility in Sassenheim, Netherlands.
    Jock Fistick | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Specialty chemicals manufacturers PPG Industries and Akzo Nobel are exploring a potential deal, according to a Wednesday report from Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter.

    "PPG as a matter of policy does not comment on market rumors or speculation," Bryan Iams, vice president for corporate and government affairs at PPG Industries, told CNBC in an email.

    Shares of Pennsylvania-based PPG Industries spiked more than 12 percent in afternoon trade, but later pared those gains. Heading into the close, the stock was still 6 percent higher on the day and the second biggest advancer in the S&P 500 Wednesday.

    Akzo Nobel, which is based in the Netherlands, saw its over-the-counter U.S.-traded shares jump more than 10 percent in afternoon trade.

    "We never comment on market rumors," Akzo Nobel spokeswoman Mirjam Veenhof told CNBC over the phone.

    Shares of competitor Axalta Coating Systems traded about 3 percent higher after the Bloomberg report.

    —CNBC's Jim Forkin and Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report

