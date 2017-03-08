VISIT CNBC.COM

The 16 highest-paying jobs in the US

Employee benefits and perks have been gaining attention as the way to scoring top talent, but the paycheck, unsurprisingly, is still king.

According to job search and salary review site Glassdoor, 68 percent of job seekers list salary as among their chief concerns when accepting a job.

Those in a position to accept one of the jobs on this list may find their compensation anxieties soothed. The jobs listed here are the highest-paying in the U.S., according to a report released Wednesday and based on salaries shared by employees on Glassdoor over the past year.

Each of these roles has a median annual base salary of more than $100,000.

While jobs in software development and IT get much compensation-focused attention, it's occupations associated with health care that dominate the top of this list — even if doctors may soon see robots as colleagues.

  1. Physician
    Median Base Salary: $187,876

  2. Pharmacy Manager
    Median Base Salary: $149,064

  3. Patent Attorney
    Median Base Salary: $139,272

  4. Medical Science Liaison
    Median Base Salary: $132,842

  5. Pharmacist
    Median Base Salary: $125,847

  6. Enterprise Architect
    Median Base Salary: $112,560

  7. Physician Assistant
    Median Base Salary: $112,529

  8. Applications Development Manager
    Median Base Salary: $112,045

  9. R&D Manager
    Median Base Salary: $111,905

  10. Corporate Controller
    Median Base Salary: $110,855

  11. Software Engineering Manager
    Median Base Salary: $109,350

  12. IT Architect
    Median Base Salary: $105,303

  13. Software Architect
    Median Base Salary: $104,754

  14. Nurse Practitioner
    Median Base Salary: $104,144

  15. Solutions Architect
    Median Base Salary: $102,678

  16. Data Architect
    Median Base Salary: $102,091
