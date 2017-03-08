The 16 highest-paying jobs in the US

Employee benefits and perks have been gaining attention as the way to scoring top talent, but the paycheck, unsurprisingly, is still king.

According to job search and salary review site Glassdoor, 68 percent of job seekers list salary as among their chief concerns when accepting a job.

Those in a position to accept one of the jobs on this list may find their compensation anxieties soothed. The jobs listed here are the highest-paying in the U.S., according to a report released Wednesday and based on salaries shared by employees on Glassdoor over the past year.

Each of these roles has a median annual base salary of more than $100,000.

While jobs in software development and IT get much compensation-focused attention, it's occupations associated with health care that dominate the top of this list — even if doctors may soon see robots as colleagues.