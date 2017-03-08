This billionaire wants you to sign up to his social network – and promises no adverts

Social networks such as Facebook and Twitter are free because they are funded by advertising and the more people do on them, the more targeted the ads can be. Add to that the temptation for oversharing and some powerful algorithms, and people's information is gold dust for advertisers.
But billionaire businessman Ayman Hariri wants to change all that, and has founded Vero, a social network that has no ads. It will instead be paid for by subscription (eventually), for an annual price of a couple of cups of coffee.
Hariri, son of the assassinated former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, said he started Vero because of a personal frustration with the existing social networks.