Twitter VP explains how to handle 'mansplaining' at the office

One of the most influential women in Silicon Valley, Twitter's Vice President of Engineering Nandini Ramani has some advice to deal with what she calls "one of her biggest pet peeves."

"Challenge any and all mansplaining," Ramani told CNBC in September. "Speak up, even when it's hard."

The term "mansplaining" — a situation wherein a man explains a simple concept to a women as if it is new — was first coined by Rebecca Solnit in the popular 2008 essay "Men Explain Things to Me." In a new book, "The Mother of All Questions," Solnit shares inspiring stories of women refused to stay silent.

The author says it's more important than ever before for women to stand up to the many forms of sexism they will encounter.

With the heated political climate that accompanied President Donald Trump to the White House, she tells The Washington Post, there's been an unintentional social effect: More women are supporting each other.

This new culture of support presents an opportunity to address one of the most common forms of workplace sexism, mansplaining, and not stay silent, Solnit says.

But how do you react if you realize you, or a female colleague, is being "mansplained"?

Ramani, who's led teams at Oracle and other big firms, shared a story of being "mansplained" and how it changed her career outlook at AOL and Adweek's MAKERS conference in September.