US stocks open mixed after red-hot ADP payrolls report

U.S. equities opened mixed on Wednesday as investors digested scorching employment data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 25 points shortly after the open, with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 traded just above breakeven, with financials rising 0.8 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite also held above the flatline.

Private sector employment rose by 298,000 jobs last month, according to ADP and Moody's, well above a Reuters estimate of 190,000. The report encompassed the first full month under President Donald Trump, who has pledged to rebuild the nation's aging infrastructure system.

The data come just days ahead of the U.S. government's nonfarm payrolls report.

Treasury yields extended gains following the data release, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting its highest level since December and the two-year note yield reaching levels not seen since 2009.

"That's a very strong report. That could mean a more aggressive Fed and that could be a negative for stocks," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "But the fact that stocks are holding up here is surprising."