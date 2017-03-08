Wall Street is at risk of posting a 3-day losing streak

President Donald Trump plans to hold a meeting with infrastructure business leaders at the White House today. The president is also expected to meet with conservative congressional leaders over their Obamacare replacement plan. (Reuters)



A fight is brewing among congressional Republicans over whether a planned tax overhaul has to pay for itself or can cause the deficit to increase, which could make the measure harder to pass. (WSJ)

Hawaii intends to file a legal challenge today to President Trump's new executive order restricting people from six Muslim- majority nations from entering the U.S. (NBC News)

The idea that the Trump administration would be able to normalize ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin is the stuff of fairytales, according to oligarch Oleg Deripaska, head of aluminum giant Rusal. (CNBC)

Billionaire Peter Thiel, whose support of Trump bucked a Silicon Valley trend, believes the era of globalization is over, warning that the tech industry has become complacent about the march towards global expansion. (CNBC)

Government watchdog Public Citizen wants lawmakers to investigate whether Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised Trump on the U.S. biofuels program. (Reuters)



A report commissioned by the government and reviewed by The New York Times accuses Caterpillar (CAT) of carrying out tax and accounting fraud, which could result in high penalties.



Apple (AAPL) has been awarded a patent for advanced facial recognition technology boosting rumors about 3-D selfies in the upcoming iPhone 8 and hinting at future areas of application. (CNBC)



WikiLeaks has published thousands of documents which it says were taken from the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence, a dramatic release that claims to expose intimate details of America's hacking toolkit. (AP)



Fearing a rapid escalation of tensions, China is calling on North Korea to stop its nuclear and missile tests while insisting South Korea and the United States halt joint military drills. (Reuters)



Today, International Women's Day, the organizers behind the January Women's March, are planning a show of economic solidarity in walkouts, rallies, and marches dubbed "A Day Without a Woman." (CNBC)



As many American women prepare to draw attention to their role in the workplace today, a Wall Street firm put up a statue of a girl staring down Lower Manhattan's charging bull. (Reuters)

