Why self-made millionaire Tory Burch used to hate the word 'ambition'

Though she's an internationally recognized fashion designer and self-made millionaire, Tory Burch used to hate the word many might use to describe her: Ambitious.

"When I got into the workforce, it seemed like anytime people described an ambitious woman, it was a bit negative," Burch tells CNBC.

As defined by Merriam-Webster, the word has two different meanings. The first is "having a desire to be successful, powerful, or famous." The second is "not easily done or achieved." When used to describe female professionals and their career goals, it often takes on the second meaning, Burch says.

"The word 'ambition' when associated with a man is celebrated," she says, "and with a woman it's more derogatory and it seems a bit crass."