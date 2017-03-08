4 lessons from Bill Gates’ Harvard commencement speech Mark Zuckerberg should study

In a short video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Harvard announced that Mark Zuckerberg would be giving the keynote address at the university's 366th commencement in May.

In the announcement, Zuckerberg jokes with fellow Harvard-dropout-turned-tech-titan Bill Gates, who delivered the address in 2007, about finally getting a diploma.

"They know we didn't actually graduate, right?" Zuckerberg asks Gates.

"Oh, that is the best part! They actually give you a degree!" Gates quips.

As the founder and CEO of Facebook prepares his remarks, here are four of the most poignant and inspiring pieces of advice from Gates' own Harvard commencement speech.

Get to know the wider world

"Taking a serious look back … I do have one big regret," says Gates. "I left Harvard with no real awareness of the awful inequities in the world, the appalling disparities of health, and wealth and opportunity that condemn millions of people to lives of despair."

It was decades after Gates dropped out of Harvard that he became seriously involved in philanthropy. His first trip to Africa in 1993 profoundly impacted him and his wife Melinda.

"You graduates came to Harvard at a different time. You know more about the world's inequities than the classes that came before. In your years here, I hope you've had a chance to think about how, in this age of accelerating technology, we can finally take on these inequities, and we can solve them."