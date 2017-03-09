After-hours buzz: ULTA, FNSR, ZUMZ & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Shares of Ulta fell more than 4 percent during after hours following lighter-than-expected guidance for the first quarter. Even though the beauty retailer posted revenue and earnings that beat estimates for its fourth quarter, Ulta's projections of $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion in revenue, the midpoint fell short of analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Zumiez shares tanked more than 12 percent during extended trading after the company reported first-quarter guidance that didn't meet analysts' expectations. Although the retailer reported an earnings and revenue beat, Zumiez's expectations for a loss of 17 to 21 cents for the first quarter sharply contrasted with Wall Street's projections for a loss of 3 cents, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Finisar shares plunged more than 21 percent during after-hours trade following an earnings and revenue miss for its third quarter. The telecom equipment maker reported earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $381 million while analysts expected earnings of 62 cents a share on revenue of $390 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus.

Shares of optical manufacturers Lumentum, Oclaro and Fabrinet all fell around 4 percent in extended trading following news of negative Finisar results.