AIG CEO Hancock to resign



American International Group said today that Peter D. Hancock, president and CEO, has informed the board of directors of his intention to resign.





Hancock, 57, will remain CEO until a successor is named, as part of the company's transition plan.





In a release on Thursday, Douglas Steenland, AIG's chairman of the board, said, "Peter's accomplishments at AIG, including his role in the company's turnaround and in driving shareholder value, are immeasurable."





He joined the global insurance organization in 2010 as executive vice president, finance, risk, and investments. Hancock was named president and CEO of AIG in September 2014, when he was also elected to the AIG board of directors. Previously, Hancock served as CEO of AIG property casualty.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

