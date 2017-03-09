Airbnb just closed a $1 billion round and became profitable in 2016

Airbnb has closed on a more than $1 billion round of funding, a source close to the company told CNBC. The round was confirmed in an SEC filing that dropped on Thursday. It is now worth approximately $31 billion.

The company raised roughly an additional $450 million as part of its Series F round, making the round nearly twice as much as it stood last fall. The total amount raised was $1,003,312,065, according to the filing.

The company also turned profitable in the second quarter of 2016, a person close to the company confirmed with CNBC. The home-sharing giant further expects to be profitable this year, the source said, and has no plans to go public soon.

Since its start in 2008, Airbnb has raised more than $3 billion.

Airbnb was last reported to be raising cash at a $30 billion valuation, making it the second-most valuable start-up in the U.S., trailing only Uber. This latest round of funding ups the valuation to approximately $31 billion.

Although details weren't provided on how Airbnb plans to use funds, it likely will aim to grow operations globally. With a stronger balance sheet, the San Francisco-based start-up is enjoying much more "operational flexibility" now.