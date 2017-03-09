E-commerce site Alibaba took 40.3 percent of all money brands spent on mobile advertising in China in 2016, equivalent to $11 billion, according to new figures.

Search engine Baidu received almost 20 percent of mobile ad spend last year ($5.5 billion), while social network Tencent got 11.6 percent ($3.2 billion), according to online reports from eMarketer.

Alibaba is predicted to continue to take 40 percent of Chinese mobile ad revenues by 2019, which would be about $24.1 billion.

Last year, total mobile ad spend in China reached $27.31 billion and by 2019, eMarketer predicts this will reach $60.25 billion.