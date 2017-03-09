America's school facilities get a near-failing grade

Most parents aren't very happy when their children bring home a report card with anything less than a C-.

They'll be even less encouraged by the near-failing grade awarded to the nation's school facilities Thursday by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Close to a quarter of all public schools in America are in "fair or poor condition," according to the group's latest report card, which gave most of the nation's infrastructure a near-failing grade.

Much of the attention on infrastructure investment has been focused on transportation and public utilities like water systems and power grids. But the ASCE estimates that U.S. school facilities are second only to roads and highways in the overall funding gap required to bring them up to acceptable standards.

It would take some $380 billion over the next decade to overhaul the thousands of public schools where nearly 50 million K-12 students spend eight or more hours per day, five days out of the week, the report said.



Schools require more funding than airports, dams, rail and levees combined to get back to "good" condition, the engineers estimated.

The group assigned schools a D grade in 2017, down from a D+ in 2013.

