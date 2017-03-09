VISIT CNBC.COM

Apply to be Kate Middleton's new secretary or one of these 6 cool, unusual jobs

The Duchess of Cambridge with her personal assistant Rebecca Deacon
Samir Hussein | Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge with her personal assistant Rebecca Deacon

After a decade of working for the royal family, Rebecca Deacon is stepping down as Kate Middleton's private secretary, which means The Duchess of Cambridge will be looking for someone new to organize her events and engagements.

Moving to London to become the right hand of royalty probably isn't possible for most of us, but there are still lots of cool, unusual jobs out there that are actually attainable.

In a Reddit thread, users share obscure jobs they have worked, including burning money. Here are a few more interesting professions that confirm that you can make a career out of almost anything.

Things you may not have known you could get paid to do   

Corporate food taster

There's a lot of hard work that goes into your favorite snack. Food tasters review the taste, color, aroma and texture of food products for companies.

"I worked for a multi brand, global company, and my job was to eat the [research and development] food," one user writes.

You can make between $30,000 and $60,000 as a professional taster.

92005121
John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

Amusement park fabricator

Behind every theme parks, zoo and aquarium is a team of professional designers, scenic painter and theme-park construction workers who customize the space.

"I am retired from a major theme park," one user writes. "I worked there as a scenic painter making everything look aged, wood-grained, things like that, plus murals. A lot of people don't look at those sort of things when they visit the parks and many presume the faux finishes are real."

An entry-level scenic artist or woodworker can make anywhere from $18-25 an hour, and $25-70 on the expert level, according to an industry professional.

5470181836.jpg
Lindsay Wengler/Getty Images

Airport wildlife control expert

Airplane collisions with birds and other mammals are a serious safety problem. Wildlife control experts work to prevent these types of collisions and disturbances, and protect the nearby environment and any endangered species, among other tasks. The average annual salary for a wildlife technician is $41,000.

"If you're interested in doing this," one user writes, "I'd suggest getting hired with the USDA, as they work at many airports (mine included) doing the same thing as contractors."

TMT_BirdMan_14.JPG
Tannis Toohey/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Mosquito inspector

With the spread of the mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, this profession is becoming more important than ever. Mosquito inspectors work on population control, looking for larvae and eliminating breeding grounds like large pools of still water. Pest control operators make anywhere from $26,000 to $47,000.

"I am a mosquito inspector," one Reddit user writes. "I travel to mosquito breeding habitats, look for larvae, then treat accordingly."

Carlos Varas, a Miami-Dade County mosquito control inspector, uses larvicide granules on plants where water has pooled and mosquitos were breeding as he eradicates them on a property in the Miami Beach neighborhood as the county fights to control the Zika
Getty Images

Currency maker

The U.S. Mint and Treasury departments need people to power equipment that makes our country's legal tender. When certain currencies are no longer needed, other workers dispose of the bills or coins.

"I go into a big vault for the reserve bank of [New Zealand] and burn money," one user writes. "Every day, thousands of bank notes to phase out the old ones to make way for the new."

A machine operator for a coin-making factory makes about $19 to $22 per hour. Program managers who assist in currency redesign and overseeing currency production can earn more than $128,000 a year.

US MINT GOLD 2
Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Medical illustrator

Medical illustrators work with textbook publishers, scientists, physicians and other specialists to transform complex scientific information into images. The median salary is $62,000 and can range up to $100,000.

"It's my job to create illustrations and animations for doctors, scientists, researchers, hospitals, medical device companies, museums, and textbook publishers that accurately represent and educate people about scientific and medical subjects," one user writes.

518908440
Jacob Ammentorp/ Lund Creative/Getty Images

Don't miss: The 20 highest-paying jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree

