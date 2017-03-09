    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia markets eye South Korean president verdict, US NFP, currencies

    Johner Images | Getty Images

    Futures point to a higher open for Asian markets, ahead of a South Korean court's verdict on President Park's impeachment late last year by the legislature.

    Nikkei futures in Chicago were up 0.47 percent at 19,410, Osaka futures were 0.25 percent at 19,270, both above the benchmark index's last finish at 19,318.58.

    Australia's ASX 200 was in positive territory early on Friday, up 0.36 percent.

    In South Korea, all eyes are on the eight justices of the Constitutional Court and their verdict on whether to uphold, or dismiss, the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, which will be televised live.

    Rallies of both supporters and critics are gearing up to a larger degree of intensity, as the police raised its public alert level to its highest, and dispatched about 20,000 police to stand guard in downtown Seoul, according to local media reports.

    Over in the U.S., the Dow Jones industrial average was nearly flat at 20,858.19, while the S&P 500 was up 0.08 percent at 2,364.87 and the Nasdaq composite was also nearly flat at 5,838.81.

    The focus is clearly on U.S. nonfarm payrolls, which is due later in the day. The payrolls are a key indicator which will provide hints as to whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates at its meeting next week.

    "This is the last piece of puzzle when it comes to the US interest rate hike which the Fed is going to make. So far the Fed has adopted a very hawkish tone when it comes to the interest rate hike," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst from ThinkMarkets in a Friday note.

    Nonfarm payrolls in February are expected to have gained 190,000 jobs after shooting up 227,000 in January, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

    Yesterday the European Central Bank (ECB) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged and said it would keep its massive asset-buying program.

    The ECB removed a reference to using all available measures to induce growth and inflation "because the sense of urgency is not there," ECB President Mario Draghi said.

    The comment from suggested that rates are unlikely to fall and might start rising, as inflation trends higher in Europe, said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, in a Friday note.

    The euro surged after his comments, above the $1.06 level before slipping to $1.0575 at 7am HK/SIN.

    In the broader FX market, the dollar traded at 102.00 against a basket of currencies, above the 101 handle it hovered around earlier in the week. Against the greenback, the yen was weaker at 115.14 while the Australian dollar was under pressure at $0.7498.

    Oil prices plunged to its lowest since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) deal on Nov. 30 and falling above 2 percent on Thursday during U.S. hours.

    Saudi officials held closed-door meetings with five major U.S. producers and warned executives that OPEC would not be extending output curbs to offset rising production from U.S. shale fields, Reuters reported.

    U.S. crude inventory had jumped last by week by 8.2 million barrels, which was four times more than estimates from a Reuters poll.

    Brent crude had fallen 1.7 percent to $52.19 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell by 2 percent to settle at $49.28, falling below the $50 mark.

