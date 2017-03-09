Chairman of a billion-dollar business: 3 ways to avoid common hiring mistakes

Nothing is more important to the success of your business than hiring great people. Entrepreneurs should look at hiring like any other critical investment decision: The goal is to invest in people who are likely to generate returns that exceed the costs of their employment by a significant margin.

A good hire, like a good investment, generates value by creating benefits (or returns) that go far beyond the stated job description. When you hire great people, they do more than simply fill a job; they advance the organization in unforeseen ways that are consistent with the organization's vision, but which are also new and inventive. Additionally, they generate cultural benefits that attract other great people, ultimately creating a flywheel effect.

The potential ramifications of a poor hire are equally significant. A bad hire is like a bad deal: Easy to get into and difficult to get out of. A poor hiring decision can be devastating to an organization.