Chairman of a billion-dollar business: 3 ways to avoid common hiring mistakes

In order to find facts, managers must know how to keep their preconceived biases in check and how to ask questions that will reveal valuable information about a candidate's talents, values, motivation, and other relevant characteristics.
To improve interviews, follow this handy checklist:
- Ask specific, fact-finding questions: Turning generalities into specifics is much better than asking a bunch of 'clever' questions.
- Conduct values-based interviews: Dig deep into a candidate's accomplishments to understand how he achieved them. Explore significant, specific actions that say something about what he values and how he brings those values into practice.
- Insist that every interviewer do her homework: This includes reviewing the resume, reading the job description, knowing her assigned role, and being prepared to conduct an evidence-based interview.
- Park the emotional biases: Invoke the "collect information before deciding" methodology.
- Time is on your side: You need at least 60 minutes to conduct good in-depth discussions of a candidate's accomplishments and to gain a good understanding of how she approaches problem solving.
Don't forget to on-board properly
Finally, when you find that "right" person, think carefully about how, when and who will make the offer, and what will happen next. The first 90 days of a new employee's tenure are often a critical period for launching a successful career.
If you don't get the first 90 days right, what looked like a great hire may turn into a not-so-great employee. This is a time for listening, for building relationships, for understanding the culture – the real priorities of the organization and the way things get done. Mistakes made in early interactions can have a long half-life and be hard to overcome. So make a deal with all new hires that you'll give them immediate and specific feedback. And make it two-way, so you can course correct as soon as they run into problems.
Joel C. Peterson is the chairman of JetBlue Airways and a professor of business at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA.