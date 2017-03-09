This ancient Chinese principle defines the best boss

During the fifth century BC, Taoist master Lao Tzu wrote that the highest type of leader is one of whose existence people are barely aware.

This concept became known as "servant leadership" and was later popularized by American author Robert Greenleaf in the 1970s. It states that the primary role of a boss is to serve employees, and is now diligently followed by many of the world's top C-suite chiefs.

Chatri Sityodtong, a former hedge fund manager who has been dubbed Asia's most powerful mixed martial arts (MMA) executive, is one of them.

He's the founder of Asia's largest sports media company ONE Championship and MMA brand Evolve, whose gyms have become the training destination of choice for world champions.

"A great leader is one who serves the needs of his or her people," he told CNBC. "Sure, great bosses need vision, strategy and an execution plan, but without an amazing culture and people, none of those mean anything."

Helping employees excel in their personal and career ambitions is good for business, he explained. When you build a world-class culture, in which everyone feels fulfilled and part of a greater cause, that results in better work, he continued.

"I may be a tough boss, but my people still know I care about them."

But getting to work for Sityodtong is no easy task.