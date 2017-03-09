    ×

    Cleveland Clinic CEO: Here's what I don't like about the GOP plan to replace Obamacare

    Dr. Toby Cosgrove
    Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Dr. Toby Cosgrove

    Cleveland Clinic CEO and Trump advisor Dr. Toby Cosgrove told CNBC on Thursday the new GOP health proposal as written would increase the cost to patients.

    Cosgrove said on "Squawk Box" there's no political viability to just get rid of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act and go back to the way it was before the 2010 law, and there's no political viability for "single payer" universal health care controlled by the government.

    Backed by Trump, the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare moved forward in two House committees in a marathon session that stretched into the early morning hours of Thursday. House Speaker Paul Ryan wants a vote this month so the bill can move to the Senate.

    Cosgrove is among the 16 CEOs on President Donald Trump's Strategic & Policy Forum, which is chaired by Blackstone co-founder and chief Stephen Schwarzman.

    — Reuters contributed to this report.

