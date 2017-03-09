This what US oil and gas drillers really think about Trump's policies

Laredo Petroleum CEO Randy Foutch told CNBC on the sidelines of CERAWeek he couldn't point to anything Trump has done to directly benefit his company, but his enthusiasm for the oil and gas business has been "very positive."

The CEOs were somewhat more circumspect on issues of trade and tax policy.

Asked about the impact of a potential NAFTA renegotiation on energy trade between the United States and Mexico, Walker pointed to rising shipments of natural gas across the border.

"We certainly benefit by sending 4 [billion cubic feet] a day to Mexico. No doubt about it. My pessimism around gas price discovery would be a lot more pessimistic if we weren't sending 4 Bcf a day," he said. "That number should go up."

A so-called border-adjustment tax put forward by Republicans would put a tariff on imports but not exports. Some energy analysts have raised concerns that it would hurt refiners that import foreign crude and potentially lead to lower oil prices.



Hamm said a border adjustment tax would change the entire taxation system in America and questioned whether such a tax system is still necessary.

"I certainly understand why it would be necessary with manufactured goods — stopping the flow out of this country and using cheap labor and bringing it back in — and that would certainly cure that. But I think that's already been stopped somewhat from what I've seen."

Walker said he respected that House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady are trying to "needle the thread" of tax reform, but stopped short of endorsing a border adjustment tax.

"I think the debate that's going on will lead to some opportunities to be able to seek tax reform in a way that we're not considering it today," he said. "Whether it takes the form of a border adjustment tax or some other derivative, remains to be seen, but I think most of us in the business community would welcome tax reform."