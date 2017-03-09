Entrepreneur who works with dozens of billionaires says they share one characteristic

Demetri Argyropoulos is no stranger to big money.

The founder and CEO of Avant Global, a business advisory used by the most affluent families and leaders around the world, connects the elite for a living. "I work for several dozen billionaires and companies," he explains to Forbes. "They call on me to introduce them to the people they need to meet."

What do those billionaires have in common? Argyropoulos says, "They make decisions quickly. They've created a certain platform in their business and they want to continue to expand that and continue to build a moat around their business that is sustainable and efficient. So they don't want to waste time."

"They know what they want," he says.