Entrepreneur who works with dozens of billionaires says they share one characteristic

Demetri Argyropoulos is no stranger to big money.

The founder and CEO of Avant Global, a business advisory used by the most affluent families and leaders around the world, connects the elite for a living. "I work for several dozen billionaires and companies," he explains to Forbes. "They call on me to introduce them to the people they need to meet."

What do those billionaires have in common? Argyropoulos says, "They make decisions quickly. They've created a certain platform in their business and they want to continue to expand that and continue to build a moat around their business that is sustainable and efficient. So they don't want to waste time."

"They know what they want," he says.

Demetri Argyropoulos, founder and CEO of Avant Global
Argyropoulos isn't the only one to recognize that the richest, most successful people are often decisive.

Author Napoleon Hill, who studied more than 500 self-made millionaires including Andrew Carnegie and Henry Ford, reached the same conclusion. "Analysis of several hundred people who had accumulated fortunes well beyond the million dollar mark disclosed the fact that every one of them had the habit of reaching decisions promptly," Hill wrote in his 1937 classic, "Think and Grow Rich."

That's in contrast to less wealthy folks. "People who fail to accumulate money, without exception, have the habit of reaching decisions, if at all, very slowly, and of changing these decisions quickly and often," wrote Hill.

If you learn to act decisively, it can reap incredible rewards, Hill observed: "Those who reach decisions promptly and definitely know what they want, and generally get it."

