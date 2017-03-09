European markets seen lower after oil plunge; ECB rate decision eyed

Markets in Europe are expected to open lower on Thursday as investors react to a plunge in oil prices and look ahead to a rate decision from the European Central Bank.



The FTSE 100 is seen 22 points lower at 7,312; the DAX is also set to begin 22 points lower at 11,945 and the CAC 40 is seen off by 11 points at 4,949.

After solid U.S. jobs figures released Wednesday, expectations of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week have become even stronger. Meanwhile, investors are digesting news from the commodity markets with U.S. crude prices falling 5.38 percent to settle at $50.28 per barrel on Wednesday. This came after data from the Energy Information Administration showed inventories rose by 8.2 million barrels last week.

However, the main focus in Europe is likely to be the European Central Bank. Analysts believe the bank will not raise rates Thursday, but they will be watching for any indications from President Mario Draghi on how future monetary policy might unfold.

In corporate news, Lego, Linde, Hugo Boss and Aviva will be releasing their latest earnings figures. The Danish firm Novo Nordisk has begun talks with Global Blood Therapeutics, a U.S. company, for a potential acquisition, Reuters reported.

On the data front, Greece will receive its latest unemployment rate. Elsewhere, European leaders are gathering in Brussels for a two-day summit.

