This top federal doctor says the Republican plan to replace Obamacare is bad medicine — risking the wrath of his political bosses.

The chief medical officer of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Wednesday night was called a "hero" after tweeting that he is "in opposition to #AHCA" — the GOP Congressional leadership's proposed replacement for Obamacare.

Dr. Andrey Ostrovsky noted that his opposition aligns with experts from several doctors' groups — the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association — which have raised concerns about the so-called American Health Care Act.

And he tweeted that he was making that stand "despite political messaging from others at HHS," the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

HHS oversees CMS, a massive agency that itself is responsible for administering Obamacare, more formally known as the Affordable Care Act.

Before President Donald Trump took office in January, CMS was the leading cheerleader for Obamacare.

Ostrovsky's tweet, which has been retweeted more than 3,800 times, led to many people on Twitter hailing his courage — since the Trump administration's appointee Dr. Tom Price now runs HHS, and the administration is firmly in support of the proposed Obamacare replacement.

Among those lauding him was Andy Slavitt, who was acting administrator of CMS during the Obama administration, and Ostrovsky's boss until Jan. 20.

Slavitt told CNBC, "I think he's exactly the kind of person and physician Secretary Price should want on his team."

When contacted via email, Ostrovsky replied, "I cannot comment further at this time."

Ostrovsky joined CMS as chief medical officer last September from Mindoula Health, a health technology company where he has served as senior vice president of medical affairs.

CNBC has reached out to the press office of CMS for comment on Ostrovsky.