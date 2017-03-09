History's winners and losers on oil and the jobs report

History's lessons on oil's fall and the jobs report 1 Hour Ago | 00:59

Oil has seen a six percent or more drop 35 times since 2010.

In those instances the airlines outperform over the next few days after oil's fall.

United Airlines rises 2.28% on average, American Airlines jumps 2.13% and Delta goes up 2.06%.

We also asked Kensho what happens when the jobs report beats estimates in a rising rate hike environment like the one we're in now.

Boeing leads the way up 2.25%, Caterpillar rises 1.9% and United Technologies is up 1.65% on average in the week after a good jobs report in a rising rate hike cycle.