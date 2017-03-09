Ivanka Trump's brand saw HUGE online surge in February

Ivanka Trump stepped down from her eponymous brand as her father moved into the Oval Office, but sales of the first daughter's apparel, accessories and fragrance brand still took a hit from a social media-spurred shopping boycott in January.
But, there are two ways to vote with your wallet.
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway got caught up in an ethics controversy for urging Americans to "go buy Ivanka's stuff" during an interview on Fox News in early February saying "you can find it online." It turns out, shoppers did.
Sales of Ivanka Trump merchandise dropped 26 percent online in January compared to January 2016, but the trend reversed in February. According to Slice Intelligence, online sales of Ivanka Trump merchandise swelled 207 percent in February from the prior month.
According to an analysis of email receipts by Slice Intelligence from a panel of 4.4 million online shoppers, online sales of Ivanka Trump merchandise in February surged on Amazon, pushing the website from being the fourth largest seller of the brand to the first, replacing Nordstrom, which previously held that spot.