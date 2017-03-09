Ivanka Trump's brand saw HUGE online surge in February

Sales of Ivanka Trump merchandise surged 332 percent on Amazon in January and February 2017 compared to the same two months in 2016. Amazon-owned Zappos is the fourth largest online seller of Ivanka Trump merchandise, and in the first two months of 2017, it saw sales grow 18.4 percent compared to the same time period last year.

Macy's sells the second most Ivanka Trump merchandise online by revenue, and Slice Intelligence said the department store's online Ivanka Trump sales grew 148 percent in January and February 2017 over the same two months in 2016. Sales of Ivanka Trump merchandise on the Bloomingdale's website, which is owned by Macy's, increased 29.5 percent, Slice said.

In early February, Nordstrom said it wouldn't place new orders for the brand after it saw the label's sales at its stores steadily declining, particularly in the second half of 2016. Nordstrom's Ivanka Trump sales fell 56 percent in February as the retailer phased out the brand, according to Slice.

Abigail Klem, who is running the Ivanka Trump label now that its founder has stepped aside, told website Refinery29 that the brand has recorded "some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand" since the beginning of last month. CNBC reached out, but was told Klem was unavailable for comment.

Experts estimate the Ivanka Trump brand pulls in around $100 million in revenue annually across all its retail and distribution channels. G-III Apparel Group has a license agreement with the brand to design and source the goods, which are sold at more than 20 retail stores and websites.



Other third-party sources also backed up Klem's comments and Slice's observations. SimilarWeb told CNBC Wednesday that average daily visits to IvankaTrump.com from the U.S. rose 121 percent since the Inauguration Day as compared with the average beforehand.

SimilarWeb also said it saw search traffic for the brand at Zappos.com rise 650 percent in February from January.

Meanwhile, shopping website Lyst, which sells a range of fashion brands, said it also saw a spike in Ivanka Trump brand sales last month.

—CNBC's Krystina Gustafson contributed to this report.