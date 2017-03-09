Currently, there are just five prescription medications approved for use in the United States, which aim to slow down the worsening of symptoms in people with Alzheimer's, but they have proved to only be effective in some people and for a limited period of time.

Schubert contends that the pharmaceutical lobby in Washington, D.C., is part of the problem. "The pharmaceutical companies want to stop the use of cannabis in the research community because it's a natural product, so it can't be patented," he said. "That's the reason they don't have any incentive to use it (cannabis) in the development of new drugs. … They can't make money on it, so they are against it."



Salk researchers believe the reason so many Alzheimer's drugs are failing may be explained by the widely held belief in the scientific community that simply removing or preventing the accumulation of amyloid plaques that occur outside of the brain's cell can help alleviate some of the symptoms of dementia. But the scientists at the Salk lab believe that this is the wrong approach.

"They are trying to use antibodies to get rid of plaque that is outside the cell, but that is too late in the disease," Schubert said. By the time the plaque has developed, the damage to the patient's brain cells may already be too extensive. "What we are trying to do is get rid of the plaque amyloid protein while it is still inside the cell, at a much earlier stage in the progression of the disease," Schubert said.



Neurons in the brain naturally make THC-like compounds, called endocannabanoids, to protect them from dying. These endocannabanoids, a class of lipid molecules, affect both inflammation and other functions of the cells, such as intercellular signaling in the brain. The Salk lab's scientists were able to demonstrate that one of their Alzheimer's drug candidates removed amyloid from inside the cells, in part by activating one of the binding partners (receptors) for endocannabinoids in neurons.



THC, an active ingredient in marijuana, it turns out, acts similarly to the endocannabinoids molecules the body naturally makes to activate the receptors in the brain's cells. What the scientists discovered was that by exposing those cells to THC, they were able to stop the inflammation and death of the cells, which they believe may stop the loss and deterioration of memory in Alzheimer's patients.

So far, all requests for a removal or rescheduling of the marijuana plant to a Schedule II or III drug have been denied. The DEA denied two of the latest petitions last August, stating that the CSA mandates that scheduling decisions be based on medical, scientific and other data showing the relative abuse potential of a drug. The agency turns to the FDA, in consultation with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, to provide it with a recommendation on such decisions, and the FDA again recommended it not be removed.

"Ongoing scientific and medical evaluation determined at this time that the marijuana plant continues to have high potential for abuse and does not meet the criteria outlined by the DEA for currently accepted medical use, requiring its continued placement in Schedule I under the law," said Michael Felberbaum, a spokesperson for the FDA.



The agency's claims that marijuana has "dose-dependent reinforcing effects" which can result in dependence brings out Schubert's palpable frustration. "Marijuana is not physically addictive, although it can be psychologically addictive like, sugar, salt and fat, none of which are classified as Schedule I drugs," he said. "It's ridiculous when in California anyone can legally go down to the corner store and just buy marijuana."

In November, California voted to pass Proposition 64, legalizing the recreational use of the marijuana — in a state that has long allowed for the use of medicinal marijuana. Legalizing pot means that local growers are now able to grow all different types of strains of marijuana and in abundance. "I can go to a medical marijuana dispensary and buy marijuana, or I can grow it, but I can't bring it into a lab to study it, because of the federal restriction," Schubert said.



The FDA is aware that marijuana and marijuana-derived products are currently being prescribed by doctors to treat a number of medical conditions including AIDS wasting, epilepsy, neuropathic pain, multiple sclerosis, cancer and chemotherapy-induced nausea. But to date, the agency has not approved a marketing application for a drug product containing or derived from botanical marijuana and has not found any such product to be safe and effective for any indication.



"It's a totally unexplored area, because researchers have been stopped by the DEA, due to the way the agency classifies marijuana," Schubert said. "The result is that basically no clinical trials have been held to test the use of marijuana-based drugs in the treatment of Alzheimer's or any other neurodegenerative disease. It's not right that they have that type of say over something that could be very useful."



— By Leslie Kramer, special to CNBC.com