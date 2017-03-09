    ×

    Wealth

    Mega-yacht from "Skyfall" hits market for $9.4 million

    She was one of the most memorable Bond girls in the 007 film "Skyfall" – tall, slender and stunning in her famed water scene.

    But this particular Bond girl wasn't an actress – it was a boat.

    The 183-foot super-yacht named "Chimera" that starred opposite Daniel Craig is actually called "Regina." And the Turkish business tycoon who owns her has listed the mega-sailboat for a cool $9.4 million (€8.85 million.)

    Regina's captain Burak Korel told CNBC's Secret Lives of the Super Rich: "She looks like one of the James Bond girls: elegant, cool, sexy – with strong character."

    Source: Engel & Volkers Yachting

    While filming in Turkey, the "Skyfall" production crew shot multiple scenes on-board Regina. One of the more memorable moments was the steamy sex scene between Bond and his love interest du jour in one of the luxury yacht's showers.

    Source: Engel & Volkers Yachting
    Custom-built in 2011, Regina travels every winter from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean with the help of twin-diesel engines that supplement her sails with 880 horsepower. The motor sailboat accommodates up to 12 guests in her six en-suite cabins. The yacht's two master staterooms have sitting areas, hi-tech dressing rooms that light up upon entering, and master baths covered in glowing slabs of marble that are illuminated by LED lights embedded beneath the stone.

    Source: Engel & Volkers Yachting
    The expansive upper deck is dotted with king-sized sunbeds and plush loungers, as well as two areas for al fresco dining. Below her more than 12,000 square feet of billowing sails is a gleaming mahogany superstructure that houses a saloon, formal dining area, and captain's cockpit.

    Source: Engel & Volkers Yachting
    "The buyer of Regina is an individual who has a strong passion for sailing, but also wants to enjoy the comforts of a motor yacht," says Engel & Völkers Yachting sales broker Benjamin Barker. "She's made with romance that can be felt as soon as you step on board."

    In high season, Regina can charter for as much as $135,000 a week.

    Watch "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

