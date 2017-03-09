Mega-yacht from "Skyfall" hits market for $9.4 million

She was one of the most memorable Bond girls in the 007 film "Skyfall" – tall, slender and stunning in her famed water scene.

But this particular Bond girl wasn't an actress – it was a boat.

The 183-foot super-yacht named "Chimera" that starred opposite Daniel Craig is actually called "Regina." And the Turkish business tycoon who owns her has listed the mega-sailboat for a cool $9.4 million (€8.85 million.)

Regina's captain Burak Korel told CNBC's Secret Lives of the Super Rich: "She looks like one of the James Bond girls: elegant, cool, sexy – with strong character."