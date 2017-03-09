Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower Thursday morning after Wednesday's lower close for the Dow Jones Industrial average. Weekly jobless claims come out at 8:30 a.m. ET ahead of Friday's February jobs report.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude oil continued on a sharp decline on investor concerns about oversupply. Oil is down more than 2 percent, trading at around $49 per barrel level.

OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

-Two House committees began marathon sessions overnight to discuss the GOP Obamacare replacement bill.