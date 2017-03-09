    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    Workers secure drilling pipe sections on an oil drilling tower
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are lower Thursday morning after Wednesday's lower close for the Dow Jones Industrial average. Weekly jobless claims come out at 8:30 a.m. ET ahead of Friday's February jobs report.

    OIL/ ENERGY

    -U.S. crude oil continued on a sharp decline on investor concerns about oversupply. Oil is down more than 2 percent, trading at around $49 per barrel level.

    OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

    -Two House committees began marathon sessions overnight to discuss the GOP Obamacare replacement bill.

